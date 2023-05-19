Next month, Ben Folds will release What Matters Most, his first full-length album since since the 2015 orchestral collaboration with NYC classical sextet yMusic, So There. Folds has already shared a lead single, “Winslow Gardens,” and its follow-up, “Exhausting Lover.” Today, the piano player is back with another album highlight, “Back To Anonymous.”

“I started thinking about all of the people who just do the most amazing things that you should aspire to that will never get applause,” Folds says of the acoustic-tinged “Back To Anonymous.” “That’s who the song is for. For the people who deserve applause.”

Listen to “Back To Anonymous” below.

What Matters Most is out 6/2 via New West Records.