Bodysync – “Get Up!” (Feat. Byron Stingily)
In February, electronic dance duo Bodysync — aka Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage — released their first new single, “Rhythm,” since last fall’s “this edible ain’t shit.” Today, Bodysync have returned with another new track. The bouncy-ball “Get Up!” features Chicago R&B/house singer Brian Stingily, whose falsetto is looped and manipulated to a dizzying degree. It’s a fun kind of vertigo, though. You’ll want to do as the track instructs. Listen to “Get Up!” below.