In February, electronic dance duo Bodysync — aka Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage — released their first new single, “Rhythm,” since last fall’s “this edible ain’t shit.” Today, Bodysync have returned with another new track. The bouncy-ball “Get Up!” features Chicago R&B/house singer Brian Stingily, whose falsetto is looped and manipulated to a dizzying degree. It’s a fun kind of vertigo, though. You’ll want to do as the track instructs. Listen to “Get Up!” below.

<a href="https://bodysync.bandcamp.com/album/get-up-feat-byron-stingily">Get Up! feat. Byron Stingily by Bodysync</a>