Bodysync – “Get Up!” (Feat. Byron Stingily)

New Music May 18, 2023 9:39 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Bodysync – “Get Up!” (Feat. Byron Stingily)

New Music May 18, 2023 9:39 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In February, electronic dance duo Bodysync — aka Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage — released their first new single, “Rhythm,” since last fall’s “this edible ain’t shit.” Today, Bodysync have returned with another new track. The bouncy-ball “Get Up!” features Chicago R&B/house singer Brian Stingily, whose falsetto is looped and manipulated to a dizzying degree. It’s a fun kind of vertigo, though. You’ll want to do as the track instructs. Listen to “Get Up!” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

3 days ago 0

Blur – “The Narcissist”

2 days ago 0

Trouble Will Find Me Turns 10

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel Debuts New Songs At i/o Tour Opener, First Show In Nine Years

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest