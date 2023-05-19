Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

The internet scares me, but once in a while it delivers an inspired piece of content I’m happy to tuck away in the recesses of what’s left of my mind. That happened 10 years ago today when the Texas hardcore band Live Without uploaded a video of their performance at a Houston Denny’s the previous night. It gave us the glorious meme What The Fuck Is Up, Denny’s?. Happy anniversary to all those who celebrate.

Never forget “what the fuck is up Denny’s” 💀 pic.twitter.com/HwThzF69ta — Queen In The North (@blackwidowtx) July 24, 2018

