Earlier this year, the mysterious goth-punk legend Siouxsie Sioux returned to the stage for the first time in a decade. Siouxsie has a number of solo shows coming up around Europe, and she played three warm-up gigs in Brussels, Amsterdam, and Milan. This past weekend, Siouxsie was scheduled to play her first US show in 15 years at Cruel World, the goth and new wave nostalgia festival in Pasadena, California. The set itself was canceled due to severe weather warning, with the festival being forced to shut down during Iggy Pop’s set. Last night, though, Siouxsie and Iggy both played make-up sets, and Siouxsie performed one of her Siouxsie And The Banshees classics for the first time in 10 years.

Cruel World brought Iggy Pop and Siouxsie Sioux to perform at the Rose Bowl last night, and the organizers are offering partial refunds to anyone who couldn’t go to last night’s show. The silver lining was that Siouxsie got to play an extended set last night. Her setlist included “About To Happen,” a 2007 solo song that she hadn’t performed live since 2008.

For her second encore, Siouxsie ended the show with the churning, dramatic “Israel,” a song that she and her Banshees released in 1980. Siouxsie hadn’t performed that one since she played Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013. She sounded cool as hell. Below, check out a fan-made video of that “Israel” performance and last night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Night Shift”

02 “Arabian Knights”

03 “Here Comes That Day”

04 “Kiss Them for Me”

05 “Dear Prudence”

06 “Face To Face”

07 “Loveless”

08 “Land’s End”

09 “Cities In Dust”

10 “But Not Them”

11 “Sin In My Heart”

12 “Christine”

13 “Happy House”

14 “Into A Swan”

//////

15 “About To Happen”

16 “Spellbound”

//////

17 “Israel”