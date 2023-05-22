Watch Lil Nas X On The Eric Andre Show

News May 22, 2023 2:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Lil Nas X On The Eric Andre Show

News May 22, 2023 2:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Here it is: Absurdist Adult Swim variety show host extraordinaire meets pop-star provocateur and internet-breaking meme lord in the epic showdown you’ve all been waiting for. Or something! Of the many celebrity guests announced for The Eric Andre Show’s “sexy season six,” Lil Nas X seemed like one of the most obviously attuned to the series’ wavelength. He nonetheless still seems somewhat disoriented in a brief preview clip “filled with mysterious gases and strange furniture,” watchable below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone – “Mourning”

4 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Drummer

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

20 hours ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

19 hours ago 0

Watch Mike Joyce Pay Tribute To His Late Smiths Bandmate Andy Rourke on BBC Breakfast

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest