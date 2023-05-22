Watch Lil Nas X On The Eric Andre Show

Here it is: Absurdist Adult Swim variety show host extraordinaire meets pop-star provocateur and internet-breaking meme lord in the epic showdown you’ve all been waiting for. Or something! Of the many celebrity guests announced for The Eric Andre Show’s “sexy season six,” Lil Nas X seemed like one of the most obviously attuned to the series’ wavelength. He nonetheless still seems somewhat disoriented in a brief preview clip “filled with mysterious gases and strange furniture,” watchable below.