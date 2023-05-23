In April, M. Ward announced a new album, Supernatural Thing, out June 23 and featuring guest spots from First Aid Kit, Jim James, Kelly Pratt, Shovels & Rope, Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog, and Neko Case. We’ve already written about its lead single and title track, and today Ward is sharing another album preview: “new kerrang,” which has the collab with McMicken.

“It’s inspired by used-bin Ray Davies records and by all the musicians I know who are chasing perfection by following whatever sound is crashing around in their head,” Ward says of “new kerrang.”

Listen below, and have a look at Ward’s updated list of tour dates, which includes an LA album release show at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

TOUR DATES:

05/26 – Lisboa, Portugal @ LAV

05/27 – Porto, Portugal @ M.Ou.Co Restaurante & Bar

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

08/15 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ^

08/16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

08/23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^

08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

^ – with My Morning Jacket

Supernatural Thing is out 6/23 via ANTI-.