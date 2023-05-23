Next month, the spiky Australian garage rock trio Cable Ties will release their new album All Her Plans. Then, in September, they’ll hit the road for a quick US tour with their labelmates Superchunk. We’ve already posted the band’s songs “Perfect Client,” “Time For You,” and “Change.” Today, they’ve shared another one.

The new “Thoughts Back” is the first Cable Ties song where drummer Shauna Boyle sings lead. The song starts out as a spidery riff-rocker before building to a raging conclusion. Boyle sings about struggling against the noise in their head and about moving past someone who didn’t deserve their love: “I want my thoughts back.” In a press release, Boyle says:

I wrote this song mostly centered around my own experiences with mental illness and how consuming and overwhelming it was, and is, for countless people around the world. It also plays into the themes of the record, such as care-giving and mental workload. So often people give up their own lives to help others and as a result, rarely have their voices, their experiences or their history acknowledged.

Good song! Listen below.

All Her Plans is out 6/23 via Merge.