At the end of this week, the Chicago band Stuck are releasing a new album, Freak Frequency. We’ve heard “The Punisher” and “Time Out” from it already, and today they’re sharing its sparking, tense title track, which bandleader Greg Obis describes as “the thesis for the record,” continuing: “It’s about the inverse relationship between the slow motion collapse of US Empire (good) and the constant escalation of paranoia, anxiety, and violence for those that live within it (bad).” Check it out below.

Freak Frequency is out 5/26 via Born Yesterday Records.