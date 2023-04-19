Last month, the Chicago band Stuck announced their sophomore album, Freak Frequency, with “The Punisher.” Today, they’re back with another song from the album, the paranoid and gnarly “Time Out,” which comes with a frantic music video filled with smiley face balls that was directed by Jess Bass and Seamus Carey.

“This song is about the compulsion to post, share, like, and subscribe. It highlights how social media inherently preys on our deepest insecurities and most negative emotions for profit,” the band’s Greg Obis said in a statement. “The video tries to present a physical manifestation of the unhinged expositionism that culture creates. I thought I knew how far I could push [drummer] Tim [Green]’s tempos, but Tim kept insisting we do it 20 bpm faster when we were working on this one. He is an absolute monster for playing that fast!”

Watch and listen below.

Freak Frequency is out 5/26 via Born Yesterday.