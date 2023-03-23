Stuck – “The Punisher”
Stuck, the Chicago post-punk group that rose out of the ashes of Yeesh and Clearance, are back with news of their sophomore album, Freak Frequency, the follow-up to 2021’s Content That Makes You Feel Good EP. Lead single “The Punisher” is everything you might expect from a band like this: nervy, tangled, squalling, and also very good. “They’ve got good news, it’s so sick living in a fanfic,” goes the hook. “They’ve got good news, there’s new life springing from a death cult.”
“It hits all the boxes of what this band can do: it’s goofy, but there’s a lot of intricate guitar interplay, and at the end, there’s a big payoff,” the band’s Greg Obis said. “It’s about fanatic QAnon and MAGA weirdos who think they are breaking a cycle that doesn’t really exist.”
Check out a video for the track directed by Zack Shorrosh below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Punisher”
02 “Lose Your Cool”
03 “Time Out”
04 “Plant Money”
05 “Freak Frequency”
06 “Fools Idol”
07 “Make It Up”
08 “Plank III”
09 “Break The Arc”
10 “Sacred”
11 “Do Not Reply”
TOUR DATES:
04/14 Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
04/15 Murfreesboro, TN @ Punk Rock Flea Market
06/01 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
06/02 Cincinnati, OH @ Lambda Research
06/03 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (Record Release)
06/06 Indianapolis, IN @ Lé Court
06/07 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
06/08 Atlanta, GA @ 529
06/09 Orlando, FL @ Framework Coffee
06/10 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive
06/12 Savannah, GA @ El Rocko
06/13 Asheville, NC @ Static Age
06/14 Raleigh, NC @ Neptunes
06/15 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
06/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
06/17 New York, NY @ TBA
06/18 New Haven, CT @ TBA
06/20 Boston, MA @ O’Briens
06/21 Portland, ME @ New Systems
06/22 Montreal, QB @ L’Esco
06/23 Toronto, ON @ Baby G
06/24 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House
Freak Frequency is out 5/26 via Born Yesterday.