Stuck, the Chicago post-punk group that rose out of the ashes of Yeesh and Clearance, are back with news of their sophomore album, Freak Frequency, the follow-up to 2021’s Content That Makes You Feel Good EP. Lead single “The Punisher” is everything you might expect from a band like this: nervy, tangled, squalling, and also very good. “They’ve got good news, it’s so sick living in a fanfic,” goes the hook. “They’ve got good news, there’s new life springing from a death cult.”

“It hits all the boxes of what this band can do: it’s goofy, but there’s a lot of intricate guitar interplay, and at the end, there’s a big payoff,” the band’s Greg Obis said. “It’s about fanatic QAnon and MAGA weirdos who think they are breaking a cycle that doesn’t really exist.”

Check out a video for the track directed by Zack Shorrosh below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Punisher”

02 “Lose Your Cool”

03 “Time Out”

04 “Plant Money”

05 “Freak Frequency”

06 “Fools Idol”

07 “Make It Up”

08 “Plank III”

09 “Break The Arc”

10 “Sacred”

11 “Do Not Reply”

TOUR DATES:

04/14 Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

04/15 Murfreesboro, TN @ Punk Rock Flea Market

06/01 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/02 Cincinnati, OH @ Lambda Research

06/03 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (Record Release)

06/06 Indianapolis, IN @ Lé Court

06/07 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

06/08 Atlanta, GA @ 529

06/09 Orlando, FL @ Framework Coffee

06/10 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive

06/12 Savannah, GA @ El Rocko

06/13 Asheville, NC @ Static Age

06/14 Raleigh, NC @ Neptunes

06/15 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

06/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

06/17 New York, NY @ TBA

06/18 New Haven, CT @ TBA

06/20 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

06/21 Portland, ME @ New Systems

06/22 Montreal, QB @ L’Esco

06/23 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

06/24 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House

Freak Frequency is out 5/26 via Born Yesterday.