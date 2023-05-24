Louise Post – “What About”

Jim Louvau

New Music May 24, 2023 9:34 AM By Tom Breihan

Louise Post – “What About”

Jim Louvau

New Music May 24, 2023 9:34 AM By Tom Breihan

Next month, Louise Post, the co-leader of ’90s alt-rock greats Veruca Salt and the subject of the Foo Fighters song “Everlong,” will release Sleepwalker, her first-ever solo album. Post has said that Sleepwalker consists entirely of songs that she wrote while in “the transitive state between sleep and consciousness.” We’ve already posted Post’s song “Guilty.” Today, she’s also shared another track called “What About.”

“What About” is a pretty but cathartic song. It starts out with fluid acoustic guitar, and it builds up to something crunchier. Post sings to an ex who’s moved on with life, reminding them about past memories that remain. She starts out composed, but she sounds more and more pissed off as the track progresses. Here’s how Post explains the song:

“What About” addresses loss. And navigating the world without someone you thought you would spend an eternity with. Trying to find your footing after the disappearance of someone you love. All of the questions that remain. All of the wonder, grief, speculation, and anger. Mostly, the regret of things left unsaid and things left undone.

Check it out below.

Sleepwalker is out 6/2 on El Camino Media.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

3 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

17 hours ago 0

Watch Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen’s First Interview Since Being Attacked Outside Florida Hotel

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest