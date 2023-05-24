Next month, Louise Post, the co-leader of ’90s alt-rock greats Veruca Salt and the subject of the Foo Fighters song “Everlong,” will release Sleepwalker, her first-ever solo album. Post has said that Sleepwalker consists entirely of songs that she wrote while in “the transitive state between sleep and consciousness.” We’ve already posted Post’s song “Guilty.” Today, she’s also shared another track called “What About.”

“What About” is a pretty but cathartic song. It starts out with fluid acoustic guitar, and it builds up to something crunchier. Post sings to an ex who’s moved on with life, reminding them about past memories that remain. She starts out composed, but she sounds more and more pissed off as the track progresses. Here’s how Post explains the song:

“What About” addresses loss. And navigating the world without someone you thought you would spend an eternity with. Trying to find your footing after the disappearance of someone you love. All of the questions that remain. All of the wonder, grief, speculation, and anger. Mostly, the regret of things left unsaid and things left undone.

Sleepwalker is out 6/2 on El Camino Media.