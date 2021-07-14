Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Details The Origins Of “Everlong,” The Foo Fighters Hit About Her

Towards the end of 1996, Dave Grohl was working on Foo Fighters’ sophomore album, what would become The Colour And The Shape. He was also going through a divorce, and he was also falling in love with someone new: Veruca Salt’s Louise Post. The two dated for a little while, and their romance inspired “Everlong,” the song that stands not only as Foo Fighters’ masterpiece but as one of the most iconic rock songs of the last 25 years. Though the relationship seemingly ended badly — Grohl supposedly cheated on Post with Winona Ryder — maybe all these years later Post thinks it’s cool that such a famous song is about her.

At least, Post seems a little happier to talk about it now. It’s always been known that Post contributed backing vocals to the song, sang over the phone from Chicago when Grohl called her late at night and woke her up. Now, after stumbling on an old YouTube that isolates Post’s contributions, she posted an Instagram talking more about the early stages of how “Everlong” came together, talking about what the whispered parts mean and the fact that the “doo-doo” bits were inspired by Veruca Salt’s own banger “Shimmer Like A Girl.” Here’s what Post wrote: