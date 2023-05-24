Aldous Harding & John Parish – “Three Hours” (Nick Drake Cover)

Aldous Harding & John Parish – "Three Hours" (Nick Drake Cover)

May 24, 2023 By Chris DeVille

The new comp The Endless Coloured Ways brings together 23 Nick Drake covers by a range of indie artists, some of them teaming up into pleasing configurations. Perhaps you heard Fontaines DC’s run through “Cello Song” or Let’s Eat Grandma’s “For The Morning“? (Coincidentally, Shannon Lay also released a Nick Drake cover this spring, but it’s not part of this project.)

A batch of new tunes from the anthology is out today, headlined by a new take on “Three Hours” by Aldous Harding and her longtime producer John Parish. The duo has turned the blustery British folk tune into something motorik and slightly apocalyptic. It’s matched with a short film by Bill Jackson.

Also released today are two tracks from the album that will appear on a double-A-side 7″, part of a limited edition series of five such singles spun off from the project. “Road” brings together Bombay Bicycle Club and personal faves the Staves, who once covered Bombay Bicycle Club. It’s paired with a cover of “Northern Sky” by Karine Polwart and Kris Drever.

For some reason the Bombay x Staves track does not appear to be online yet, but you can hear the other two Nick Drake covers below.

The Endless Coloured Ways is out 7/7 via Chrysalis.

