The fifth and final season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wraps up today, May 26, on Amazon. Also today, Legacy Recordings has released the season five soundtrack, which features six new songs, including a cover of Dave Edmunds’ “Girls Talk” by Tegan And Sara. The original Dave Edmunds song (first written by Elvis Costello in 1978, then released by Edmunds the following year) was featured in the pilot episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the cover is featured in the series finale.

“We were thrilled to cover Dave Edmunds’ ‘Girls Talk’ for the finale episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Tegan And Sara say in a statement. “This remarkable series has been a constant source of inspiration, captivating us throughout the past four seasons. Being included in the final moments of such a beloved series felt beyond exciting. We hope fans of the show will enjoy our rendition of this iconic song once they’ve wiped away all their tears.”

Listen to Tegan And Sara’s cover and the full season five soundtrack, which is now streaming.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Music From The Amazon Original Series) is out now via Legacy Recordings.