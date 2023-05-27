This week, Foo Fighters released their new album But Here We Are and revealed their new drummer, high-profile session player Josh Freese, who joined the Foos during a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute shows last year. Freese also made his debut with the band during a livestream event earlier this week. Anyway, last night the Foos played the second show of their comeback tour at Boston Calling and were joined by the late Hawkins’ son Shane on “I’ll Stick Around.”

This isn’t the first time Shane has played with the Foos following the tragic death of his father in 2022. Last fall, he had previously played “My Hero” with the Foos at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium.

Watch Shane Hawkins perform “I’ll Stick Around” with Foo Fighters at Boston Calling below.