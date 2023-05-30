The last time we got a new Blonde Redhead album, it was 2014. On the day the band released Barragán, the #1 song in America was MAGIC!’s “Rude.” It’s been a minute. So how pleasing it is to learn that the veteran indie band will return this September with their 10th studio album, Sit Down For Dinner.

Blonde Redhead worked on Sit Down For Dinner over five years in both New York (NYC and upstate) and Italy (Milan and Tuscany). The title is a reference to a passage Kazu Makino read in Joan Didion’s The Year Of Magical Thinking, regarding Didion watching her husband die at the dinner table. In the early pandemic months, that excerpt got Makino thinking about the beauty of congregating together for a meal and how quickly life can change.

Lead single and opening track “Snowman” was inspired by the Swingle Singers’ a capella renditions of Bach as well as Brazilian experimental music. Amedeo Pace, the singer on the track, wrote it while battling motion sickness on a bus in the Monte Rosa mountains. “I got inspired to write a song that only had two chords and a melody that would live and float between them,” Pace says in a press release. “‘Snowman’ is about how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how it’s something we all feel and desire at times.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Snowman”

02 “Kiss Her Kiss Her”

03 “Not For Me”

04 “Melody Experiment”

05 “Rest of Her Life”

06 “Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1”

07 “Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2”

08 “I Thought You Should Know”

09 “Before”

10 “If”

11 “Via Savona”

Sit Down For Dinner is out 9/29 via section1.