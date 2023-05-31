Pip Blom – “Is This Love?” (Feat. Alex Kapranos)
In April, Dutch band Pip Blom released “Tiger,” their first single since sharing 2021’s sophomore album Welcome Break. At the time, the band referenced a new, forthcoming album. Today, we’re getting all of the details, plus a new single, “Is This Love?” featuring Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand. Produced by Dave McCracken, Bobbie will be out October 20 via Heavenly Recordings.
Talking about “Is This Love?” and the process of collaborating with Kapranos, the band said: “The nice thing about working with Alex, besides the fact that the atmosphere was really good, was that we both had quite different perspectives. Whereas I am a bit more rock by nature, Alex is a lot funkier. And that turned out to be the perfect addition for this song, both in the verses and completely in the chorus. Never before has such a funky Pip Blom song appeared, and we all absolutely love it.”
Listen to and watch “Is This Love?” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Not Tonight”
02 “Tiger”
03 “Red”
04 “Kiss Me By Candlelight”
05 “I Can Be Your Man”
06 “Where’d You Get My Number”
07 “Brand New Car”
08 “Is This Love?”
09 “Fantasies”
10 “Again”
11 “Get Back”
12 “7 Weeks”
TOUR DATES:
06/23 – Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas, Enrique Tierno Galvan Park
06/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
07/15 – Reading, UK @ Readipop Festival
09/02 – Maastricht, Netherlands @ Bruis Festival
12/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
12/09 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown
12/15 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
12/20 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
02/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon
02/06 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy 2
02/08 – Dublin, Ireland @ Grand Social
02/09 – Limerick, Ireland @ Kasbah
02/10 – Belfast, Ireland @ Ulster Sports Club
02/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
02/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Crookes Social Club
02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Canvas
02/16 – Bristol, UK @ Lantern
02/17 – Leicester, UK @ Academy 2
02/19 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
02/20 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
02/21 – London, UK @ Heaven
02/23 – Paris, France @ Le Point FMR
02/29 – Cologne, Germany @ Yuca
03/01 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Skybar)
03/02 – Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus
