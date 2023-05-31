In April, Dutch band Pip Blom released “Tiger,” their first single since sharing 2021’s sophomore album Welcome Break. At the time, the band referenced a new, forthcoming album. Today, we’re getting all of the details, plus a new single, “Is This Love?” featuring Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand. Produced by Dave McCracken, Bobbie will be out October 20 via Heavenly Recordings.

Talking about “Is This Love?” and the process of collaborating with Kapranos, the band said: “The nice thing about working with Alex, besides the fact that the atmosphere was really good, was that we both had quite different perspectives. Whereas I am a bit more rock by nature, Alex is a lot funkier. And that turned out to be the perfect addition for this song, both in the verses and completely in the chorus. Never before has such a funky Pip Blom song appeared, and we all absolutely love it.”

Listen to and watch “Is This Love?” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Not Tonight”

02 “Tiger”

03 “Red”

04 “Kiss Me By Candlelight”

05 “I Can Be Your Man”

06 “Where’d You Get My Number”

07 “Brand New Car”

08 “Is This Love?”

09 “Fantasies”

10 “Again”

11 “Get Back”

12 “7 Weeks”

TOUR DATES:

06/23 – Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas, Enrique Tierno Galvan Park

06/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

07/15 – Reading, UK @ Readipop Festival

09/02 – Maastricht, Netherlands @ Bruis Festival

12/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

12/09 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

12/15 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

12/20 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

02/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

02/06 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy 2

02/08 – Dublin, Ireland @ Grand Social

02/09 – Limerick, Ireland @ Kasbah

02/10 – Belfast, Ireland @ Ulster Sports Club

02/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

02/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Crookes Social Club

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Canvas

02/16 – Bristol, UK @ Lantern

02/17 – Leicester, UK @ Academy 2

02/19 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

02/20 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

02/21 – London, UK @ Heaven

02/23 – Paris, France @ Le Point FMR

02/29 – Cologne, Germany @ Yuca

03/01 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Skybar)

03/02 – Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

