Back in 2018, the Canadian musician Ariel Engle released her first album as La Force, which arrived just a year after she made her first on-record appearance as a member of Broken Social Scene on their comeback LP Hug Of Thunder. Engle has deep roots in the Canadian music scene, and earlier this year she teamed up with Efrim Manuel Menuck of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Thee Silver Mt. Zion for a new duo called ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, and they released their debut album just last month.

Today, Engle is announcing her second La Force album, XO SKELETON, which she produced with Warren Spicer. Lead single “condition of us” is a soft and scraping murmur, with Engle’s voice serving as the main emotive through line: “I’ll be yours just as it is enough/ To hold up the condition of us,” she sings. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “condition of us”

02 “how do you love a man”

03 “october”

04 “empathy sympathy”

05 “rock song”

06 “xo skeleton”

07 “ouroboros”

08 “zipolite”

09 “outrun the sun”

XO SKELETON is out 9/29 via Secret City Records.