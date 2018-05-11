La Force is Ariel Engle, who joined the Canadian indie-rock collective Broken Social Scene in time for last year’s comeback LP Hug Of Thunder. Today she releases her debut solo single, “You Amaze Me.” It’s a love song for her husband, fellow BSS member Andrew Whiteman — aka Apostle Of Hustle — with whom she previously recorded under the name AroarA. It’s also very good.

On this introductory track, Engle operates in the space between pop and indie rock. She lands on a warm electro-organic sound that wouldn’t be entirely out of place on a Broken Social Scene or Feist record even as it presents La Force as a distinct entity in the sprawling BSS sonic universe. There’s tangible passion in the way she intones, “You amaze me,” and the music feels just as inviting and alive. Check it out.