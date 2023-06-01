In April, Speedy Ortiz released a new song, “Scabs,” the first new Speedy material since updated early track “Cutco,” which appeared on a 10th anniversary double LP featuring Sadie Dupuis’ first songs under the moniker. Today Speedy are announcing a brand-new album, Rabbit Rabbit, their first LP since 2018’s Twerp Verse. It’ll be out September 1 via Dupuis’ own Wax Nine.

The first Speedy album to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums) (all of the band’s touring members are now full contributors), Rabbit Rabbit was recorded between Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree and Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. It was co-produced by the band with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin (who also mixed) and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at the Lodge in New York.

Along with the new album news, Speedy Ortiz are sharing another new song, “You S02.” As Dupuis explains it:

Mostly when I’ve met my musical heroes, they’re kind and principled people. But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-“woke,” or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That’s who I wrote “You S02” about, the song’s frenzied guitar and synth solos mirroring the crazymaking intensity wafting off people who act like that. In the TV show You’s second season, the main character moves from New York to LA in hopes of a fresh start, but (spoiler) remains a murdering psychopath. Changing cities won’t make you a hero if you still treat others badly.

The track comes with a video shot in Joshua Tree and directed by Elle Schneider, who crafts “a semi-homage to John Carpenter’s They Live.” with Speedy’s heart-shaped glasses exposing a music industry phony whose private actions don’t align with her public image. “It was freezing out —Southern California was experiencing unseasonal snow — but the low temps fit the bill for a video about how revenge is best served cold (in a non-heated swimming pool),” Dupuis adds.

Delving into Rabbit Rabbit, Dupuis continues: “I turned 33 while writing this album, a palindrome birthday and a lucky number associated with knowledge. I wanted to mark how I was making better choices as I got older, letting go of heedless anger even when it’s warranted.”

Watch and listen to “You S02” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kim Cattrall”

02 “You S02”

03 “Scabs”

04 “Plus One”

05 “Cry Cry Cry”

06 “Ballad Of Y&S”

07 “Kitty”

08 “Who’s Afraid Of The Bath”

09 “Ranch vs. Ranch”

10 “Emergency & Me”

11 “The Sunday”

12 “Brace Thee”

13 “Ghostwriter”

TOUR DATES:

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (w/ The Good Life)

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/06 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

09/07 – Hamden, CT @ The Space

09/08 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Rabbit Rabbit is out 9/1 via Wax Nine. Pre-order it here.