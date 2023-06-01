Paramore recently released their new album This Is Why, and now they’re touring the arenas of North America, with Bloc Party and Genesis Uwusu as their openers. Last night, Paramore played their second straight night at Madison Square Garden. On the first night, Hayley Williams kicked a couple of disruptive fans out. Last night, she brought one famous fan to the stage.

These days, Paramore do something special whenever they play “Misery Business,” the 2007 breakout hit that they retired from their setlist in 2018 and then unretired last year. Every night, they bring a fan out of the crowd to sing the bridge. Last night, that fan was Lil Uzi Vert, an artist who’s always been vocal about how much he loves Paramore. A few years ago, Hayley Williams said that she passed on an Uzi collaboration: “I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous.”

When Lil Uzi Vert came onstage last night, he actually looked a little bit bashful. Hayley Williams welcomed him with open arms: “Hey! Uzi! We’ve been talking for a minute, but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you. You’ve said too many nice things about me. You are so sweet to me and to Paramore.” Then they sang the bridge together, streamers exploded out of the ceiling, the crowd chanted Uzi’s name, and Williams said, “That was the most fun that I’ve ever had meeting a celebrity.” Watch a fan-made video below.