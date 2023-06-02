The Weeknd – “Popular” (Feat. Madonna & Playboi Carti)

The Weeknd – “Popular” (Feat. Madonna & Playboi Carti)

New Music June 2, 2023 12:03 AM By James Rettig

The first episode of The Idol — the controversial new show co-starring the Weeknd — airs on HBO this Sunday, after getting some very negative reviews when it premiered during the Cannes Film Festival last month. Given the music talent involved — in addition to the Weeknd, it’ll include appearances from Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, and more — and the show’s music industry setting, it makes sense that it would have an accompanying soundtrack.

Last month, the Weeknd shared the first track from The Idol‘s soundtrack, “Double Fantasy,” which featured Future and was produced by Mike Dean, who also cameos in the show. Today, the Weeknd has unveiled another new track from The Idol: “Popular,” which features Madonna and Playboi Carti. The Idol Vol. 1 is also up for pre-order today

Check out “Popular” below.

