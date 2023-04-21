The Weeknd’s new HBO series The Idol is reportedly sleazy and disturbing, and there’s no pair of superstars better suited to soundtrack such a production than Future and Abel Tesfaye himself. The longtime collaborators have teamed up once again on “Double Fantasy,” the first song to be released from The Idol’s soundtrack.

“Double Fantasy” was produced by Mike Dean, who appears in the show, and Metro Boomin, whose Weeknd collaboration “Creepin” has been in the Hot 100 top 10 for weeks. The Weeknd debuted “Double Fantasy” during Metro’s Coachella set last weekend. After the show Metro teased a full-album collaboration with Future, probably the rapper most closely associated with his beats.

The “Double Fantasy” video features Tesfaye’s The Idol costar Lily-Rose Depp, and you can watch it below.

The Idol premieres 6/4 on HBO Max, which will soon be known as just Max, which is dumb.