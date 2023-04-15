Earlier in the week, the Weeknd announced he would soon release The Idol Vol. 1, a companion album to his forthcoming HBO series of the same name. He also did an Instagram live teasing several new songs, including a collab with Future and a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” and posted a picture of producer Mike Dean playing synths on an Instagram story with a desert emoji and a question mark, suggesting the two were Coachella-bound. “THE IDOL VOL. 1. coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste),” Abel Tesfaye captioned on Instagram in the initial tease. Anyway, this all leads up to last night, where the Weeknd did in fact show up at Coachella. Guesting on Metro Boomin’s closing set, Tesfaye joined for six songs, including a live debut of “Double Fantasy” (fans surmise that is the title based on that Insta caption) from The Idol Vol. 1. Also on hand during Metro’s set in the Sahara tent: Dean, Future, 21 Savage, Diddy, Don Toliver, and John Legend.

Meanwhile, the Weeknd’s much-publicized HBO show The Idol (made with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson) is set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, which takes place this year May 16 to 27.

Watch the Weeknd at Coachella below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fxabel.tesfaye/video/7222180367703231790