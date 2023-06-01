Grian Chatten, the lead singer for Fontaines D.C., is branching out on his own with solo debut album Chaos For The Fly, set for release on the last day of June. Early singles “The Score” and “Fairlies” have been giving me Badly Drawn Boy vibes, which is sick, obviously.

The album’s third single, “Last Time Every Time Forever,” broadcasts Chatten’s unmistakable bleat over a bed of acoustic guitar, jazzy drums, and foggy atmospherics. The female backing vocals are really nice. So is the twinkly piano/orchestral action that unfolds later in the track. So is the aggro bass that takes the spotlight at the end. It’s a complex tapestry is what I’m saying.

Chatten says the song is “a weak knee’d 99th lap around a hellscape town of your own making. It’s haunted by seagulls and hoarse-throated slot machines from the 1980s and it breaks its own promise on every listen.” Listen below.

Chaos For The Fly is out 6/30 on Partisan.