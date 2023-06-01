Grian Chatten – “Last Time Every Time Forever”

Eimear Lynch

New Music June 1, 2023 2:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Grian Chatten – “Last Time Every Time Forever”

Eimear Lynch

New Music June 1, 2023 2:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Grian Chatten, the lead singer for Fontaines D.C., is branching out on his own with solo debut album Chaos For The Fly, set for release on the last day of June. Early singles “The Score” and “Fairlies” have been giving me Badly Drawn Boy vibes, which is sick, obviously.

The album’s third single, “Last Time Every Time Forever,” broadcasts Chatten’s unmistakable bleat over a bed of acoustic guitar, jazzy drums, and foggy atmospherics. The female backing vocals are really nice. So is the twinkly piano/orchestral action that unfolds later in the track. So is the aggro bass that takes the spotlight at the end. It’s a complex tapestry is what I’m saying.

Chatten says the song is “a weak knee’d 99th lap around a hellscape town of your own making. It’s haunted by seagulls and hoarse-throated slot machines from the 1980s and it breaks its own promise on every listen.” Listen below.

Chaos For The Fly is out 6/30 on Partisan.

Chris DeVille Staff

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Owl City’s “Fireflies”

2 days ago 0

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Responds To Danny Masterson Guilty Verdict: “Fuck Scientology”

1 day ago 0

Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

3 days ago 0

Rammstein Deny Allegation That Singer Till Lindemann Spiked A Fan’s Drink At Concert Pre-Party

3 days ago 0

Sia Says She’s On The Autism Spectrum Two Years After Music Controversy

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest