Members Of Happy Mondays, Oasis, & Ride Unveil Supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos

The newly launched Mantra Of The Cosmos brings together two key members of the Happy Mondays — Shaun Ryder and Bez — alongside Ride’s Andy Bell and former Oasis drummer Zak Starkey (yes, Ringo’s son). Bell describes the arrangement as “four like-minded souls who get off on the same music.”

The band played their first show last night at London’s The Box Soho, and they’re making their more official live debut this month at Glastonbury, headlining the GLADE STAGE. Today they’ve shared their debut single “Gorilla Guerilla,” which matches a heavy, shaker-laden guitar groove with lots of recitations of the title phrase and the word “urban.” Watch a video for the track by Ryder’s son Olli below, where you can also see footage from last night’s gig.