The outlandish and hugely entertaining Detroit rapper BabyTron has has a busy year. In January, he released his album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament. A month later, when he was out on bond after a drug-possession arrest, BabyTron released his EP Out On Bond. It’s about being out on bond. And now, Babytron has released 6, his second full-length of 2023.

Today happens to be BabyTron’s 26th birthday, and he’s apparently claiming that his new album is called 6 because it’s his sixth project. I truly don’t see how that works, since Tron has eight solo mixtapes to his name. But maybe BabyTron is used to confusing us with funny numbers. Maybe that’s how he gets his scamming done.

There are no guests on 6; it’s just BabyTron rapping on his own for 15 tracks. Conventional wisdom would dictate that this would be BabyTron’s take-me-seriously move, his attempt at a J. Cole album. On first listen, though, BabyTron is still talking his shit over bright, synthy Detroit beats. He knows what he’s doing, and he’s not trying to reinvent himself. Stream the album below.

6 is out now on Hip-Hop Lab/Empire.