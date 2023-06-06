Black Duck – “Lemon Treasure”

New Music June 6, 2023 1:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Black Duck – “Lemon Treasure”

New Music June 6, 2023 1:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In April, Chicago’s Douglas McCombs, Bill MacKay, and Charles Rumback announced their debut full-length album as their joint improv project Black Duck. They shared lead single “Of The Lit Backyards” from it at the time, and last month they circled back with another track, “Second Guess.” Today, we’ve got one more album preview: “Lemon Treasure.”

McKay elaborates on the track: “I’d say ‘Lemon Treasure’ is one of the more hypnotic songs on the Black Duck debut. It came out of this driving groove that grew in momentum as we went on. The guitar floats alongside the bass & drums with a variety of slide glissandos, and other melodic statements. The feeling of it is the main thing. It has an energy and summertime vibration I really dig.”

Listen below.

Black Duck is out 6/23 via Thrill Jockey.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023 So Far

14 hours ago 0

Paul Oakenfold’s Former Assistant Alleges He Regularly Masturbated In Front Of Her Beginning On Her First Day

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest