Last month, the Chicago musicians Douglas McCombs, Bill MacKay, and Charles Rumback announced their debut full-length album as their improvisationally-minded project Black Duck. They shared lead single “Of The Lit Backyards” from it at the time, and today they’re back with another track, the roiling and mesmerizing “Second Guess.” Check it out below.

Black Duck by Black Duck

Black Duck is out 6/23 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.