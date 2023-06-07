Martha Skye Murphy – “Dogs”

New Music June 7, 2023 By James Rettig

Martha Skye Murphy – "Dogs"

It’s been a couple years since we last heard a proper track from Martha Skye Murphy, the experimental British musician who made it onto our Best New Bands Of 2021 list thanks to her trio of singles from that year. She’s popped up on an ambient compilation and as a featured guest since then, but today Murphy has shared a new track of her own called “Dogs,” which is being presented with three music videos directed by Billy Howard Prince that you can check out on her website. Check out one of those videos alongside the haunting, unraveling track itself below.

“Dogs” is out now. A very limited-edition vinyl is available to pre-order through AD 93 here.

