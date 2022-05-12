New Ambient Comp In The Deep Drift You Will Find The Most Serene Of Lullabies Features Claire Rousay, Martha Skye Murphy, & More

The Chicago-based experimental label American Dreams has released its first-ever compilation, a collection of ambient recordings called In The Deep Drift You Will Find The Most Serene Of Lullabies. It features contributions from Claire Rousay (in collaboration with Pale Spring‘s Emily Harper Scott), Martha Skye Murphy, Patrick Shiroishi, Cameron Knowler, Eli Winter, Walt McClements, Lia Kohl, and more. Most of the artists featured have put out music through American Dreams over the years. Check out the compilation below.

<a href="https://americandreamsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-deep-drift-you-will-find-the-most-serene-of-lullabies">In The Deep Drift You Will Find The Most Serene Of Lullabies by American Dreams</a>

In The Deep Drift You Will Find The Most Serene Of Lullabies is out now via American Dreams.