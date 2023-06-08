Later this summer, the elegant and sophisticated pop-punk heartthrob Chris Farren will release his new album Doom Singer. He recorded it with producer Melina Duterte, who most of us know as Jay Som. We’ve already posted first single “Cosmic Leash,” which has a very funny video and which is also just generally a great rock song. Today, Farren’s got another bop for us.

“Bluish” isn’t even really a punk song in any notable way. Instead, it’s a straight-up triumphant rocker with a slight bittersweet feeling and a stomp-ass guitar solo. It’s a love song from someone who isn’t sure that he deserves happiness: “You saved me from a life lived under rubble of everything that I’ve ever done wrong/ I don’t belong anywhere without you on my arm.”

Farren directed his own “Bluish” video, and it’s a hybrid of live-action and animation. I’d say that the video’s storyline is unpredictable, but it opens with a long disclaimer that tells you everything that’s about to happen. Here’s what Farren says about it:

For this video, I stood in front of a green screen while my wife blasted me with a leaf blower for five minutes. I was inspired by a short animated film I saw on the Criterion Channel (I’m smart) called Asparagus by an amazing visual artist named Suzan Pitt.

Watch the “Bluish” video below.

Doom Singer is out 8/4 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.