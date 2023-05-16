Last year, Chris Farren, a handsome and distinguished gentleman of the pop-punk persuasion, surprise-released his album Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), an instrumental score to a spy thriller that does not exist. Today, Farren has announced plans to follow that record with one that seems slightly less unhinged. Farren recorded his forthcoming LP Doom Singer with producer Melina Duterte, better known as Jay Som, who also engineered and mixed the album. Today, he has set first single “Cosmic Leash” loose upon an unsuspecting world.

“Cosmic Leash” is a big, triumphant rocker with an extremely catchy chorus. It’s a little slower and more deliberate than a lot of what Farren has made in the past, and it’s got some real reach-for-the-heavens melody working for it. The song also has an extremely funny video from director Clay Tatum, built around the revelation of Farren’s new drummer Frankie Impastato. (Farren’s old friend and Antarctigo Vespucci bandmate Jeff Rosenstock also plays occasional guitar and saxophone on the album.)

In a press release, Farren says, “‘Cosmic Leash’ is about fighting the urge to romanticize the past but inevitably succumbing to the sentimental rot of nostalgia. Also, the song kicks ass.” He’s right! It does! It’s really good! Below, check out the “Cosmic Leash” video, the Doom Singer tracklist, and Farren’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bluish”

02 “All We Ever”

03 “Get Over U”

04 “Only U”

05 “Doom Singer”

06 “Screensaver”

07 “First Place”

08 “My Beauty”

09 “Cosmic Leash”

10 “Statue Song”

TOUR DATES:

8/29 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

8/30 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room

8/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

9/01 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

9/02 – London, UK @ The Lexington

9/03 – Newport, UK @ Le Pub

9/04 – Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon

9/05 – Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin

9/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One #

9/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

9/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

9/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room #

9/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory #

9/15 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub #

9/16 – Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive #

9/19 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

9/20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

9/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

9/23 – San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room #

9/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $

9/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $

9/29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

9/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $

10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

10/10 – Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary %

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch %

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %

# with Diners

$ with GUPPY

% with Mo Troper

Doom Singer is out 8/4 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.