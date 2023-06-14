What a morning for heavy music! We already got the Sunami LP and two new heaters from Knocked Loose, and now Zulu are out here covering motherfucking Slipknot. A few months ago, the Los Angeles hardcore band Zulu released A New Tomorrow, an ambitious and fearless debut that’s one of our favorites of the year thus far. Today, they’ve come out with a live-in-studio Spotify Single, and it features their take on “Wait And Bleed.”

Slipknot released “Wait And Bleed” as their debut single in 1999, and it’s still one of the Iowa band’s most popular songs. These days, Slipknot are regarded as totemic figures within hardcore, and I see a lot of Slipknot shirts at shows. Everyone is AJ Soprano now. Zulu’s take on “Wait And Bleed” isn’t quite as thick as the original, but it’s close.

Zulu’s “Wait And Bleed” cover is the second song on their new Spotify single. The first is a take on “Shine Eternally,” the mellow jazz-funk instrumental that appears in the middle of A New Tomorrow. This new version has vocals, and it’s even more laid-back and luxurious. They’re on some Sade shit with it, and that makes for a stark contrast with the “Wait And Bleed” cover. Below, listen to Zulu’s new Spotify Single and watch Slipknot’s OG “Wait And Bleed” video.

A New Tomorrow is out now on Flatspot Records.