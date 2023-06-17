Sigur Rós Kick Off Orchestra Tour With Several Live Rarities

This past week, Sigur Rós released a brand-new album, their first in 10 years. ÁTTA is also the first album that Jónsi and bassist Georg Holm recorded with Kjartan Sveinsson since he left the band in 2012. Last night (June 16), joined forces with the London Contemporary Orchestra (part of their 41-piece orchestra tour) for a two-part headline show at London’s Meltdown Festival, where they played music from ÁTTA and some live rarities.

In addition to new songs “Blóðberg,” “Ylur” and “Skel,” the Icelandic trio performed deep cuts such as “All Alright” from their 2008 album Með Suð Í Eyrum Við Spilum Endalaust, “Avalon” from 1999’s Ágætis Byrjun, and a few “Untitled” songs from 2002’s ( ) such as “Untitled (Dauðalagið).”

Check out the setlist below, as well as some fan-shot footage.

orchestral concert tonight, drawing on their 25-year catalogue and songs from their forthcoming album. A totally and utterly sublime #MeltdownFest moment in every possible way. pic.twitter.com/0FtjY1DnFY — Meltdown Festival (@meltdownfest) June 16, 2023

I saw Sigur Rós and the London Contemporary Orchestra tonight and it was stellar pic.twitter.com/sncVM1KFbN — Bryn (@BrynFD) June 16, 2023

our souls are not starved for content,

our souls are starved for beauty. {wise words from my friend Steve Harding}@sigurros, thank you for calling my heart to ethereal beauty. pic.twitter.com/KWiLpTeytj — Sarah Yardley (@yardleysarah) June 17, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “Blóðberg”

02 “Ekki múkk”

03 “Fljótavík”

04 “Von” (first time live since 2007)

05 “8” (live debut)

06 “Andvari”

07 “Starálfur” (first time live since 2017)

08 “Dauðalogn” (first time live since 2012)

09 “Varðeldur” (live debut)

10 “Untitled #1 – Vaka”

11 “Untitled #3 – Samskeyti”

12 “Heysátan”

13 “Ylur”

14 “Skel” (live debut)

15 “All Alright” (first time live since 2008)

16 “Untitled #5 – Álafoss” (first time live since 2001)

17 “Sé lest” (first time live since 2008)

18 “Hoppípolla” (first time live since 2013)

19 “Avalon” (first time live since 2003)

ÁTTA is out now digitally; physical formats will follow on 9/1.