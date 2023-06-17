Watch Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten Make His Solo Debut On Later… With Jools Holland

News June 17, 2023 6:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Grian Chatten, lead singer for Fontaines D.C., is set to release a solo debut album Chaos For The Fly, on June 30. Chatten has shared a few singles from the album already, notably “The Score,” “Last Time Every Time Forever,” and “Fairlies,” the latter of which Chatten performed in his solo TV debut on Later… with Jools Holland. Frankly, he killed it — the singer’s backing band sounds tight, and Chatten has a far-away look in his eye while strumming an acoustic guitar, adding a dose of mystery to the proceedings. Watch Chatten and his band perform “Fairlies” below.

Chaos For The Fly is out 6/30 via Partisan.

