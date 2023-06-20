Guided By Voices – “Meet The Star”

Guided By Voices – “Meet The Star”

At the beginning of September, Guided By Voices are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a pair of shows featuring an illustrious crew. A couple months before that, they’ll release their umpteenth album, Welshpool Frillies, their second full-length of 2023. They announced it a few weeks back with “Seedling,” and today they’re sharing its second single, “Meet The Star, with a lyric video that has been introduced as such:

A NigroDunkel Production — keyboard smasher Aaron Dunkel; band video and stills shot by Michael Nigro.

Artist/seasoned film editor Aaron Dunkel makes commercials by day, and on the flip-side, creates a ton of paintings and experimental videos and film. 

Michael Nigro is a New York-based photojournalist who has covered stories across the globe. From conflicts to mosh pits he’ll go anywhere… but shopping.

Check it out below.

Welshpool Frillies is out 7/21.

