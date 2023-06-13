This Labor Day weekend, the club is open — or rather, the Masonic temple is open. That’s when Dayton, Ohio indie rock legends Guided By Voices will celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band with a pair of hometown shows supported by some very talented peers and followers.

The gigs are going down Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Dayton Masonic Center. Friday’s gig will feature both Dinosaur Jr. and Kiwi Jr. (that’s a lot of juniors), while Saturday has Built To Spill, Heartless Bastards, and Wednesday. Good shit.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, June 16 at noon ET. Get more info at the band’s website.