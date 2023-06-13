Guided By Voices Announce 40th Anniversary Shows With Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, Wednesday, & More

News June 13, 2023 2:14 PM By Chris DeVille

Guided By Voices Announce 40th Anniversary Shows With Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, Wednesday, & More

News June 13, 2023 2:14 PM By Chris DeVille

This Labor Day weekend, the club is open — or rather, the Masonic temple is open. That’s when Dayton, Ohio indie rock legends Guided By Voices will celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band with a pair of hometown shows supported by some very talented peers and followers.

The gigs are going down Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Dayton Masonic Center. Friday’s gig will feature both Dinosaur Jr. and Kiwi Jr. (that’s a lot of juniors), while Saturday has Built To Spill, Heartless Bastards, and Wednesday. Good shit.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, June 16 at noon ET. Get more info at the band’s website.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

15 hours ago 0

Watch Brandi Carlile & Annie Lennox Sing “Why” At The Gorge

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest