Last August, Girlpool (Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker) announced they were breaking up after nine years together. Now, Tividad is performing under her first name — it’s just “Harmony” now. She’s also announced her debut EP, Dystopia Girl, due August 25 via Harmony’s Fantasy Corp. Lead single “Good Things Take Time” (produced by Wyatt Bernard, Dylan Brady, Francis Brady, and Micah Jasper, and mixed by Kayla Regan) is out today, along with a video directed by Morgan Maher.

Explaining the origin of her new song, Harmony says:

“Good Things Take Time” is a song that came to me in a dream. It’s pretty ironic because I feel like throughout my life I have been a somewhat impatient person. In the dream I was playing a Girlpool show and people were asking me to play “Good Things Take Time.” I felt awkward because I knew it wasn’t a Girlpool song. In the dream I began to gently play it on guitar and sing to it. I woke up with the melody in my head and texted my parents asking if it was a Sheryl Crow song cause I felt like with the chuggy guitar chord changes it kinda had her vibe (although lost in its current form.) They both responded that they had never heard that melody before and didn’t think it was from anywhere — it felt so crystal clear to me that I felt like it had to have come from somewhere else. Within 30 minutes of them texting me back, I had written the entire song. Only a week and a half before writing it had I met my now long-term boyfriend, and this song had so much certainty in our relationship without me even knowing him. It’s the first really uplifted song I’ve written and felt like something that was coming from a place of higher understanding and acceptance for things. It’s also been funny as it’s the first song to roll out on this project; the mantra of it being the first song has been teaching me patience, as whenever I have felt like I need to put music out today, immediately!, etc (classic me), the song reminds me to find solace in the pause and know that things are happening in the time they are meant to.

Listen to and watch “Good Things Take Time” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Angel Kisses”

02 “Good Things Take Time”

03 “Shoplifting From Nike”

04 “I Am So Lucky And Nothing Can Stop Me”

05 “Dystopia Girl”

The Dystopia Girl EP is out 8/25 via Harmony’s Fantasy Corp. Pre-order it here.