Teenage Fanclub – “Tired Of Being Alone”

Donald Milne

New Music July 6, 2023 12:14 PM By James Rettig

Teenage Fanclub recently announced a new album, Nothing Lasts Forever, which arrives in September. Its lead single, “Foreign Land,” made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, the band is sharing another single, “Tired Of Being Alone.”

“Towards the end of our session in Rockfield Studios making the album, I woke up in the middle of the night,” the band’s Raymond McGinley said in a statement. “There was a guitar next to the bed. I picked it up and this song came out.” He continued:

The words for the chorus were there already. I recorded a rough version on my phone and then went back to sleep. We recorded the song later that day. As a band we like to trust our instincts and let things happen. As with Norman’s song ‘Foreign Land,’ this song only exists because we decided to go to the studio and make a record. If we’d waited for the stars to align first before recording, we’d still be waiting now.

Listen below.

Nothing Lasts Forever is out 9/22 via Merge (US) / PeMa (UK/Europe).

James Rettig Staff

