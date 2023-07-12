Taylor Swift Fan Receives Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Vinyl Misprinted With ’90s Electronic Music Compilation

A Taylor Swift fan received a Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vinyl misprinted with a ’90s electronic music compilation instead of Swift’s recently released re-recorded album. That Swift fan took to TikTok to chronicle the mishap and has drawn quite a bit of attention for it.

“At first, I thought maybe the vinyl had a secret message from Taylor,” Rachel Hunter — a Swift fan from Staffordshire — told the BBC. “But when I flipped to the b-side it started saying ‘There’s 70 billion people on earth, where are they hiding?’ I started to get a little scared. I was alone and it was late and my vinyl was playing creepy messages.”

Her copy of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) instead contained the audio for Happy Land: A Compendium Of Alternative Electronic Music From The British Isles 1992-1996, a compilation released by the British label Above Board Distribution earlier this year. The “‘There’s 70 billion people on earth, where are they hiding?'” quote that Hunter heard is from the record’s B-side, the Cabaret Voltaire track “Soul Vine (70 Billion People),” and it’s a sample from an episode of the TV show The Outer Limits.

Both Happy Land and some European editions of Speak Now were manufactured at the same vinyl pressing plant, MPO in France.

Misprints with vinyl are not uncommon, and occasionally they intersect with the mainstream music world in amusing ways. Back in 2017, select copies of Beyoncé’s Lemonade were pressed with the Canadian punk band Zex on their A-side. And in 2015, some copies of Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die were actually a Wildhoney album instead.

“We are aware that there are an extremely limited number of incorrectly pressed vinyl copies in circulation and have addressed the issue. If you have purchased one of the affected goods, please contact customer service at your respective retailer for a replacement or refund,” Universal Music Group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, distribution company Above Board added: “Due to a delicate pressing blunder, some Taylor Swift fans received a misprinted copy of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which we have learned features audio of our in house compilation Happy Land (A Compendium of Music from the British Isles 1992-1996). Never in our wildest dreams could we imagine this situation. While we know all too well this error was beyond our control, we sincerely hope anyone who received what is Not Taylor’s Version of the vinyl is enchanted by the blissful electronica. Keep your eyes peeled for this special edition we’re sure it’s going to be a Discogs rare pressing classic in years to come.”

So far, Hunter is the only one to report that their copy of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is a misprint. Misprints of albums tend to be big collectors items, and Hunter has said that she’ll be hanging onto her copy.