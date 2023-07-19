Creed’s First Show In 12 Years Is A “Summer Of ’99” Cruise With Buckcherry And Three Doors Down

Creed haven’t played a show since 2012, and things were not going so great for lead singer Scott Stapp at one point in that interim. But he got better, goofed around a bit, joined the supergroup Art Of Anarchy, was visited by Scott Weiland’s ghost, took a movie role as Frank Sinatra, and now he’s getting back together with the boys.

The venue for the first Creed show in over a decade: The Summer Of ’99 Cruise, sailing from Miami to Nassau aboard Norwegian Pearl from April 18-22, 2024. Besides two “unique” Creed performances, also taking the stage on the boat will be 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, the Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post, and Nine Days (you know, “This is the story of a girl, who cried a river and drowned the whole world,” and so on). No Trapt???

The voyage will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of AXS TV’s Power Hour, which includes former MTV star Matt Pinfield plus Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein. Ticket info is available here. Get that bag, Louise Post, I guess?