Francis Of Delirium – “Real Love”

Francis Of Delirium, the songwriting project led by Jana Bahrich, has released a few EPs since emerging in 2020 and making our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. The last time we heard from them was over a year ago when they put out “Mirrors,” but Francis Of Delirium is back with a new single today. It’s called “Real Love” and it leans in a twinklier direction than most of Bahrich’s other music to date. It was produced by Catherine Marks.

“Real Love’ at its heart is a simple song about being in love with your best friend. For years, timing got in the way. I got in my own way, and then finally, it worked out,” Bahrich said in a statement, continuing:

Coming out of a two-month-long tour in the US and heading into summer back at home, it felt like my world was opening up. I wanted to write a song that reflected the feeling of leaning into vulnerability, a song that embraces telling the people you love what they mean to you and truly meaning it. Spending every night watching The Districts on tour really impacted me. There was this hopefulness I heard in their music that I really connected to. After writing our last EP ‘The Funhouse’ which was all about darkness and the feeling of being engulfed by the chaos of the world, I just couldn’t write anything super dark and heavy at the time, it just wouldn’t come out. My body and brain were just guiding me to writing lighter, more open music.

Listen below.

“Real Love” is out now.