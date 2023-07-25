The gothed-out Los Angeles post-punkers Sextile released a couple of albums in the ’10s, but they broke up after the release of their 2018 EP 3. They didn’t stay away for long. Band members Melissa Scaduto and Brady Keehn got back together after the 2019 death of their former bandmate Eddie Wuebben, and they came back with the tracks “Modern Weekend” and “Contortion.” Now, Sextile have a new lineup, a new record label, and a new sound, and they’ve also got a new album on the way.

Sextile are now a trio after guitarist and synth player Cameron Michel rejoined the band, and they’ve signed with Sacred Bones. They’ve signed a deal with Sacred Bones, and later this summer, they’ll released Push, a new album that’ll push them in more of a straight-up dance music direction. In a press release, Scaduto says, “We talked about how one of the criteria for these songs is ‘Would I be able to actually dance to it?’ I don’t think we’ve ever set that criteria before. We wanted to have a record that is just full of dance songs.”

You can definitely hear that impulse at work on new single “New York,” which appears on Push alongside “Modern Weekend,” “Contortion,” and “Crassy Mel,” the single that the band released earlier this year. “New York,” Melissa Scaduto’s ode to her hometown, is maximalist rave anthem with a jacked-up BPM and synth-sounds that wriggle in every direction. It’s extremely cheesy, and it’s a whole lot of fun.

Director Jim Larson’s “New York” video shows Scaduto and friends running around NYC and having a blast. This fall, Sextile will head out on tour with DIY synth-punker N8NOFACE. Below, check out the “New York” video, the Push tracklist, Sextile’s tour dates, and the group’s baller-ass press pic.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Contortion”

02 “No Fun”

03 “Crassy Mel”

04 “Lost Myself Again”

05 “Crash”

06 “New York”

07 “Basically Crazy”

08 “Modern Weekend”

09 “LA DJ”

10 “Plastic”

11 “Imposter”

TOUR DATES:

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^

10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Underground *

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside) *

10/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos *

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

10/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows *

10/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

10/19 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis *

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova *

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall / Psyched! Fest *

10/27 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Fest

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wanna Dance? (DJ set)

^ with 3L3D3P & VR SEX

* with N8NOFACE

Push is out 9/15 on Sacred Bones.