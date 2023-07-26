The great Nashville garage-punk band Be Your Own Pet broke up in 2008, but they got back together last year. Next month, they’ll release Mommy, their third album. We’ve already posted Be Your Own Pet’s reunion singles “Hand Grenade,” “Worship The Whip,” and “Goodtime!,” and now they’ve dropped another single on us.

The new Be Your Own Pet song “Big Trouble” opens with a trebly guitar riff and a screaming siren sound effect, and it never really lets up. The song is bright and catchy, but it’s also angry and insistent, and it captures Jemina Pearl in avenger mode: “I want wages for housework! I want childcare for free! I want on-demand abortions! Full body autonomy!” In a press release, Pearl says, “I live in a country that has taken away the basic human right to an abortion and then has the audacity to ask ‘Why are you so angry?’ ‘Big Trouble’ is about how the daily injustices are all connected to the overarching societal issues of living in a patriarchy.”

Be Your Own Pet have also dropped a Mommy album trailer that’s made to look like a ’70s horror movie, with Jemina Pearl as a latex-clad slasher who’s out murdering her own bandmates. Below, listen to “Hand Grenade” and check out the trailer.

Mommy is out 8/25 on Third Man Records.