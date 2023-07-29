Watch Bartees Strange Debut New Song “Homestead” At Newport Folk Festival

News July 29, 2023 4:19 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Bartees Strange Debut New Song “Homestead” At Newport Folk Festival

News July 29, 2023 4:19 PM By Rachel Brodsky

It’s been about a year since Bartees Strange released last year’s excellent Album Of The Week Farm To Table. He’s done a lot since then, including hanging out with us at our Range Life SXSW party and playing a bunch of RE:SET traveling dates. Today, Strange is performing at Newport Folk Festival, where he debuted a 19th-century-themed song called “Homestead.”

“In 1867, right, lot of bad shit was going on,” said Strange, who was not on guitar, as he’d recently hurt his finger during the RE:SET tour. “Slavery was going on. The Civil War was going on. Lot of western expansion. No one has a place to fuckin’ live. So the government was like, ‘We’re gonna make the Homestead Act. Put your stake in the ground, you got acres now. Build a family.’ Through all that, though, I still can’t find a place to live. Everything’s too expensive. So this song is about that.”

Strange was also super-excited to play Newport Folk Fest. Sharing to his Instagram Story, Strange wrote: “I have wanted to play this since I was a little star in the sky when we crash landed on planet earth I hoped I’d get to go to this thing. Todae is the dae.”

Watch Strange perform “Homestead” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stream Travis Scott’s New Album Utopia

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Travis Scott Utopia

2 days ago 0

Alan Palomo Explains Why He’s Not Going By Neon Indian Anymore

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest