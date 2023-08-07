In a few weeks, Kip Berman is releasing his second album as the Natvral, Summer Of No Light, his follow-up to the project’s 2021 debut. Berman has already shared “Lucifer’s Glory” and “A Glass Of Laughter” from it, and today he’s sharing one last single from it, “Summer Of Hell.” Here’s his statement on the track:

Rich kids slum it, young adults cling to the costume of youth, day and night are just different reasons to draw the blinds, impetuous love turns to rancor, and a faint yellow cloud of decadent penury settles upon a crumbling shared rental. You won’t be getting your security deposit back. Friends go and come and go again, and there’s a fellow hanging about called “the doctor” that no medical board would rightly certify. It only ends when pantomimed tragedy gives way to the real deal– or the season changes.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Bar %

09/06 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong ^

09/07 Raleigh, NC @ Terrorbird Hopscotch Day Party At Slim’s

09/09 Princeton, NJ @ Princeton Record Exchange In-Store (4pm)

09/14 Jersey City, NJ @ Pet Shop [FULL BAND]

% w/ Annie Hart

^ w/ Quintron and Miss Pussycat

Summer Of No Light is out 9/1 on Dirty Bingo.