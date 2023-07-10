“So pour me a glass of laughter/ And take me right to bed.” So goes the climax of Kip Berman’s latest single as the Natvral. The former Pains Of Being Pure At Heart leader will release his folk-rock project’s second album, Summer Of No Light, at the top of September. He shared lead single “Lucifer’s Glory” back in May, and today “A Glass Of Laughter” has arrived, soaring chorus in tow.

Berman’s statement on the tune:

In love, there are times after the good times— when sweet nothings give way to sour somethings, and what once passed for charming is viewed in a less forgiving light. Noble poverty may reveal itself as mere privation. The impulsive gestures of youth are now recast as irresponsibility. But let’s raise a glass, shall we – not to drown these sorrows, but to throw ‘em a lifeline. Heraclitus might’ve been right about the river. But it need not be a meditation on corruption or irretrievable loss. Time changes us, and not always for the worse. What was once can’t be again, or at least not exactly. But maybe it can be something else worth our time, a new good time waiting for us on the other side. Here’s to finding out.

Watch Will McCord’s video for “A Glass Of Laughter” below.

Summer Of No Light is out 9/1 on Dirty Bingo.