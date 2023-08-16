In the past couple years, Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum has collaborated with the likes of Japanese Breakfast and Molly Burch, but it’s been five years since he released an album on his own, 2018’s Indigo. Today, he’s announcing a new full-length, Hold, which will be out at the end of October.

“I’ve sat with this record for a very long time now, so naturally I’m both excited and apprehensive to let it see the light,” Tatum said in a press release. “It’s my first record as a father. My first self-produced record since my debut. It’s a record that deals in existential themes but doesn’t always take itself too seriously. It’s not afraid of pop but it’s hopefully not afraid to be strange either. It has fun, gets sad, dwells in the quiet moments and embraces the loud ones. It’s me doing what I love and feeling grateful for it.”

Today, he’s sharing lead single “Headlights On,” which features backing vocals from Hatchie.

“This track was incredibly cathartic for me. It’s a song about your relationship reaching its most brittle moment and still trying to find even the smallest open window that can lead you back to that person,” he said. “Musically I was drawn towards something that felt very body centric and could help get me out of my own repetitive thought patterns. It’s a propulsive and hopeful track that’s meant to act as a release valve, but the somberness that inspired the song remains intact.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Headlights On”

02 “Basement El Dorado”

03 “The Bodybuilder”

04 “Suburban Solutions”

05 “Presidio”

06 “Dial Tone”

07 “Histrion”

08 “Prima”

09 “Alex”

10 “Little Chaos”

11 “Putting Down The Moon (Before You)”

TOUR DATES:

11/09 Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/10 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/12 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

11/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/15 San Francisco, CA @ Independent

11/17 San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

11/18 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

11/20 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Hold is out 10/27 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.