Rihanna and ASAP Rocky now have two children together. As TMZ reports, Rihanna gave birth on August 3 in Los Angeles and had kept it under wraps until now. Per TMZ, it’s a boy and his name also begins with the letter R.

Just a few months ago, we finally got confirmation on their first child’s name: RZA Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance in February. She was last spotted with A$AP Rocky in public in June. They’ve been dating since 2021.